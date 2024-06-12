News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Kehlani Thanks Fans After Raising Over $555,000 In Support Of Palestine / 06.12.2024

After showing their support for Palestine in the “Next 2 U” video, Kehlani has turned words into action by raising over $555,000 for Gaza, Sudan, and Congo. On Wednesday (June 12), the musician announced the feat while thanking fans.

“This song is about protection, something that institutions have failed to do for the people of Palestine, Congo, and Sudan. No one got us the way we got each other. Me and my team feel overwhelmed with gratitude for y’all showing out for this fundraiser,” they wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We’re blessed to say we supported artists in the West Bank while raising money for families in Gaza, Sudan, and Congo. We’re blessed to say that we are supported by a community standing on business together.”

The It Was Good Until It Wasn’t singer continued, “We’re blessed to play a small part in a growing tide toward the truth about Palestine. We’re invincible together, and I feel ever so inspired by y’all. Thank you for showing out on the streets of D.C., with your dollars, with your labor and [organizing], [and] with your bodies blocking business as usual.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

“Next 2 U” was announced days after Kehlani called out fellow artists in the music industry for their silence on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war taking place in Palestine. It’s expected to appear on Kehlani’s forthcoming album, Crash, which is slated to come out on June 21. The record was preceded by April’s “After Hours.” Collectively, both visuals have over 6 million YouTube views to date.

The Bay Area, CA native debuted blue water road, their third studio effort, in 2022. It contained surefire cuts like the Justin Bieber-assisted “up at night,” “more than i should” featuring Jessie Reyez, and “everything,” among others. Blxst, Syd, Thundercat, and Ambré were also on the project.