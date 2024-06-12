Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Quickly Points Out Nick Young’s Baby News Amid His Interest In Coi Leray / 06.12.2024

Everyone seemingly wants a piece of Coi Leray. On Tuesday (June 11), Hollywood Unlocked shared a post about men who’ve expressed interest in the “Lemon” rapper, including the likes of Fredo Bang, Clay Gravesande, Adrien Broner, and Gianni Paolo. “Who do you think has a good chance with the superstar?” the caption read.

Despite being none of the above options, Nick Young commented, “Me.” Social media caught wind of his remarks, with many quickly pointing out that the former NBA player has a baby on the way with “Basketball Wives” star Keonna Green.

“I thought his wife was pregnant right now. Men [will] really embarrass you,” read one reply. “I thought he was married? Not that it makes a difference, I guess,” someone else said alongside a facepalming emoji. Another reaction highlighted Young and Leray’s age gap: “Bruh is 39, and she’s 27.”

The “On the Corner” podcast host currently has three kids with Green, and their fourth is due later in 2024. During an interview with ESSENCE, the TV personality opened up about their relationship: “We’ve been in and out of each other’s lives, and we’ve dated other people, [but] we have still always managed to keep in touch.”

She continued, “It’s something that no one will be able to understand. We don’t even really understand. We’re just like, ‘You know what, we have these kids. You know, we are friends.’ We share each other’s deepest, darkest secrets. We talk a lot. We have that type of friendship.”

On the other hand, Leray turned down Broner’s advances in April. During her Instagram Live, the boxer wrote messages like, “I’m on your body!” and “Be at my next fight.” However, the Trendsetter rapper didn’t take kindly to his approach.

“Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is f**king crazy. Like, deada**. Get the f**k on, okay?” she said before adding, “I’m not interested. That’s f**king corny. The f**k are we doing here?”