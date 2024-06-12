News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Judge Calls Meeting To Investigate Leak In Young Thug's RICO Case / 06.12.2024

The weeks leading up to day 100 in Young Thug’s racketeering case have been a long ride, both for the rapper and various parties involved.

On Tuesday (June 11), Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville issued an order to show cause to determine who told Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, about an ex parte meeting with Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland held on June 10. The forthcoming hearing is expected to take place on June 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

According to the document, failure to show up will result in the court directing “the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to take them into custody and bring them to the bar of this Court.”

Attorney Kayla Bumpus, who previously served as legal counsel for the prosecution witness, is expected to be present. Copeland notably dismissed her on Tuesday afternoon. “She fired,” he shared mid-testimony. “I don’t want her.”

Bumpus indicated she was acting temporarily “as a courtesy for judicial efficiency.” Despite her position, Glanville decided against allowing her immediate withdrawal. He cited the need for continuity while Copeland was on the stand.

“Well, your honor, I’d just like to say: Before he started testifying, I was fired,” Bumpus told the court. However, the judge responded, “Well, I don’t know that, ma’am. That’s not something that I have notice or knowledge of. That’s the whole purpose of the rule — so we can flesh out all those things.”

It’s been a wild ride for Copeland. On June 7, he was arrested after invoking the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while on the stand. “I’m grown,” he told Glanville. “I plead the fifth.” The district attorney’s office previously gave the witness immunity to prosecution for anything he admitted to, making his testimony mandatory.

On Monday (June 10), Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, was similarly taken into police custody after failing to reveal how he obtained leaked information from the aforementioned ex parte meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and Copeland. The legal professional was sentenced to 10 weekends in jail, which he plans to spend with the “Digits” rapper.