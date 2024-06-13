News Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Appears To Respond To Her Divorce Rumors After Making "Single" Announcement / 06.13.2024

Nicki Minaj seemingly addressed speculation surrounding her marriage to Kenneth Petty by posting an Instagram video showing her family together. On Wednesday (June 12), she shared a clip of Papa Bear boarding a private jet all on his own.

The rapper’s followers showed support in comment sections, with one user stating, “Oh, she stopped them allegations and FAST!!!” Another person noted, “Rumors are often carried by haters. Nicki said, ‘Well, not on my watch and family name.’”

Earlier in the week, Minaj raised eyebrows after sharing, “Yes. Single…” on Twitter. Many were left puzzled about whether she was announcing a new phase in her personal life or teasing forthcoming music. “She definitely divorced him,” someone claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

The confusion was compounded by the “Super Bass” artist’s Instagram Story, in which she reflected on motherhood. “One day, they’re yelling, ‘Push,’ and you’re in pain. Then, one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory,” she said. “Congratulations to every mama out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

With one “single” possibility out of the way, all that’s left is the prospect of new music. In April, she released “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red. It arrived after the extended version of her J. Cole-assisted track, “Let Me Calm Down,” and “Big Foot,” which saw Minaj taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion.

In the meantime, Minaj continues to promote her sold-out “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” She’ll wrap up in Europe after stops in Portugal, Italy, Dublin, and other cities. The rapper is also scheduled to headline 2024’s Wireless Festival in London alongside the likes of Future and Doja Cat.

The second U.S. leg of her trek is expected to begin on Sept. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Afterward, she’ll make rounds in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Birmingham, Dallas, and Los Angeles, to name a few.