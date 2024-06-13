News Paul Morigi / Contributor via Getty Images Watch Jack Harlow And Matt Damon Plan A Heist In Apple TV+’s ‘The Instigators’ Trailer / 06.13.2024

Apple TV+ is set to debut The Instigators, a crime comedy that reimagines the heist genre with a lighter touch, on Aug. 9. In addition to Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, the forthcoming film will also star Jack Harlow.

On Thursday (June 13), the cast shared the action-packed trailer. Although only 2 ½ minutes, viewers get introduced to Damon as an ex-Marine orchestrating his first heist with the aid of a younger, seemingly more adept crew, including Harlow.

The Instigators boasts an impressive ensemble, including Alfred Molina, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, and more, with Doug Liman at the helm as director. The film was initially announced in 2023 and continues Harlow’s exploration of acting following his role in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow discussed landing his first gig during a 2022 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You know, I did the work to get it. I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things,” he explained. “I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do, and it came…. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

“There was an initial excitement about announcing it and just the buzz that comes with saying, ‘Look, I’m in a movie.’ Everybody [is] like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ But after that, [the] dust settles,” the rapper continued. “It’s either just going to be there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that, and it’s like, ‘Wow, and you brought it. You brought it.’ So, I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music, and it’s my first one, so I care a lot about it.”

The “First Class” hitmaker is currently enjoying the success of “Lovin On Me,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 earlier in 2024. 2023 also saw him release Jackman., which contained 10 songs and no features.