New Music Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Don Toliver Fans React To The Rapper's Fourth Studio Album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' / 06.14.2024

On Friday (June 14), Don Toliver released his fourth studio album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. Featuring a total of 16 tracks, the project arrived in four parts and kicked off with “KRYPTONITE.”

Contributions came from the likes of Teezo Touchdown, Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and Cactus Jack Records label boss Travis Scott. On the other hand, production was handled by Wheezy, BNYX and Zaytoven, among others.

Among the notable tracks, “5 TO 10” sampled Scott’s “Drugs You Should Try It,” while “PURPLE RAIN” served as a reference to Future’s 2016 song of a similar title. It’s also worth mentioning that “ATTITUDE” interpolated Snoop Dogg’s 2002 classic “Beautiful.”

Listen to the full album below.

“‘GLOCK’ might be the best song Don Toliver has ever made,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Someone else claimed, “I ain’t even finish it yet, but this Don Toliver album [is] soundin’ like his best yet. It’s amazing.”

“Lucki and Don Toliver are great examples of world builders, not just artists,” another social media user wrote. “Being a fan of them feels like being [a part] of a special club or community,” they added. Continue scrolling to see what others had to say.

Glock might be the best song Don Toliver has ever made… — Justo (@Young_Justo) June 14, 2024

i aint even finish it yet but this don toliver album soundin like his best yet. its amazing — Dat (@DatDaDatty) June 14, 2024

Lucki and Don Toliver are great examples of world builders not just artists. Being a fan of them feels like being apart of a special club or community. You’re either in or you’re out, not many casual fans of artists like them! Each project is its own universe. — AD. (@AhmadDavisPR) June 14, 2024

need a Don Toliver x Travis Scott collab album in 2025 — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 14, 2024

don toliver on the beat switch pic.twitter.com/bIJTf4OkuW — twizell (@luvtwizell) June 14, 2024

Toliver will perform as part of the Cactus Jack lineup at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival on Friday night. Additional label acts include Sheck Wes, Chase B and SoFaygo. Attendees can also look forward to seeing Big Sean, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli and That Mexican OT take the stage.

That said, 2024 has been an eventful year for Toliver. In March, the rapper and his longtime girlfriend, Kali Uchis, welcomed their first child. “Thank you, God, for our beautiful, healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way,” she said when announcing the birth. “DEEP IN THE WATER” was notably dedicated to the Colombian singer’s pregnancy.