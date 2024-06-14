Don Toliver

Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images

Don Toliver Fans React To The Rapper's Fourth Studio Album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.14.2024

On Friday (June 14), Don Toliver released his fourth studio album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. Featuring a total of 16 tracks, the project arrived in four parts and kicked off with “KRYPTONITE.”

Contributions came from the likes of Teezo Touchdown, Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and Cactus Jack Records label boss Travis Scott. On the other hand, production was handled by Wheezy, BNYX and Zaytoven, among others.

Among the notable tracks, “5 TO 10” sampled Scott’s “Drugs You Should Try It,” while “PURPLE RAIN” served as a reference to Future’s 2016 song of a similar title. It’s also worth mentioning that “ATTITUDE” interpolated Snoop Dogg’s 2002 classic “Beautiful.”

Listen to the full album below.

“‘GLOCK’ might be the best song Don Toliver has ever made,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Someone else claimed, “I ain’t even finish it yet, but this Don Toliver album [is] soundin’ like his best yet. It’s amazing.”

“Lucki and Don Toliver are great examples of world builders, not just artists,” another social media user wrote. “Being a fan of them feels like being [a part] of a special club or community,” they added. Continue scrolling to see what others had to say.

Toliver will perform as part of the Cactus Jack lineup at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival on Friday night. Additional label acts include Sheck Wes, Chase B and SoFaygo. Attendees can also look forward to seeing Big Sean, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli and That Mexican OT take the stage.

That said, 2024 has been an eventful year for Toliver. In March, the rapper and his longtime girlfriend, Kali Uchis, welcomed their first child. “Thank you, God, for our beautiful, healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way,” she said when announcing the birth. “DEEP IN THE WATER” was notably dedicated to the Colombian singer’s pregnancy.

New Music
Don Toliver

TRENDING
News

Gucci Mane's Former 1017 Artist Enchanting On Life Support

Enchanting’s family updated fans after the “Want Sum” rapper was erroneously reported dead online: “She’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.11.2024
News

Chris Brown Reacts To Concertgoer Calling Off Their Engagement To Attend His Show

Chris Brown was left in shock after the fan’s crazy confession: “I love you, though. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.09.2024
News

Friends Mourn As Enchanting Reportedly Passes Away At 26

Enchanting, who rose to fame through hits like “Track & Field” and “Want Sum,” was ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.11.2024
News

Lil Wayne Addresses Why He Doesn't Perform "Mona Lisa" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

During a headlining performance set, Lil Wayne stopped his show to address why he doesn’t ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.08.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories