Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Enchanting's Family Confirms Her Untimely Passing In Heartfelt Statement / 06.14.2024

On Thursday (June 13), Enchanting’s family released a statement confirming her passing. The “Want Sum” rapper sadly died on Tuesday (June 11) after being taken into intensive care for undisclosed reasons.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter,” read the late musician’s Instagram Story. “She was so much to so many, but she was our daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love. We also appreciate everyone’s respect [for] our family’s privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss.”

They also confirmed, “The cause of death has not yet been determined,” despite rumors circulating that she passed away from an accidental overdose. A representative from Enchanting’s management team initially told The Shade Room, “She was suffering from withdrawals. She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her. She tried.”

Gucci Mane, who had signed the Fort Worth native to his 1017 Records, shared his condolences on social media. “[I’m] so sad to have to say RIP to such a great young lady. A true star. We gon’ all miss you, Chant,” he said. Gloss Up, “Track & Field” collaborator Kaliii, Jacquees, Yella Beezy and Tay Money were among those to share their thoughts and prayers.

Enchanting put out her major label debut, No Luv, in 2022. It featured KenTheMan, Coi Leray, Big Scarr, Key Glock, Lil Gotit and Hitkidd. The 14-song offering introduced listeners to cuts like “Issa Photoshoot,” “Freaky Deaky” and “Kater To Me.”

She updated the body of work in 2023 with the release of Luv Scarred / No Luv (Deluxe). It added 17 new tracks, including “Heaux Things” with Baby Tate, “What I Want” featuring Jacquees and the Seddy Hendrinx-assisted “Shoulda Known.”