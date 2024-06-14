News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Normani's Debut Album 'DOPAMINE' Was Absolutely Worth The Wait, Her Fans Say / 06.14.2024

Normani’s big moment has finally arrived. On Friday (June 14), the singer shared her debut album, DOPAMINE.

Spanning 13 tracks, the project contained previously released singles “1:59” featuring Gunna, “Candy Paint” and “Wild Side” with Cardi B. Additional features included James Blake and Starrah, who appeared on “Tantrums” and “Big Boy,” respectively. Meanwhile, Victoria Monét, Sevyn Streeter and Brandy are listed in the songwriting credits — the last-mentioned artist laid down some vocals on “Insomnia.”

DOPAMINE is filled with references to Normani’s Texan roots, like in the opening cut, where she declared, “Pimpin’ like C, I was brought up on it.” Elsewhere, “Still” sampled rapper Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin,” with the newer song containing lines like, “Houston raised, NOLA born/ R&B pop star, diva, I’m/ Still goin’ up in the section.”

Listen to the full LP below.

“It’s a representation of my evolution. It’s the version of me that’s been through some things over the course of the last few years,” Normani told Who What Wear ahead of the project’s release. “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment,” she said.

Evidently, fans were excited about the new material. “Normani really gave us a 10/10 debut album. I never doubted her ONCE,” wrote one Twitter user. Another comment read, “This Normani album is really good and what I enjoy most about it is that she didn’t hop on any trends. There’s not another album out right now that sounds like it.”

“DOPAMINE IS WORTH THE WAIT. I’m so f**kn’ proud of Normani and her resilience in a cutthroat, soul-crushing industry,” someone praised the singer online, adding, “Throughout her solo journey, she’s had to endure so much, and she still came out with a SOLID 10/10 debut album!”

Normani and Victoria Monet in the studio writing Insomnia pic.twitter.com/b61ltOeP1l — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) June 14, 2024

Normani really gave us a 10/10 debut album. I never doubted her ONCE pic.twitter.com/JUMlK2OhT1 — Danny (@localblackicon) June 14, 2024

I’m afraid Normani is taking it, she dropped a “no skips” album , literally. — dumisa sakwe (@orianevansygent) June 13, 2024

This Normani album is really good and what I enjoy most about it is that she didn’t hop on any trends. There’s not another album out right now that sounds like it. pic.twitter.com/hLFAKntMEP — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) June 14, 2024