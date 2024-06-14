News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Shares Exciting New Cover For 'MEGAN' / 06.14.2024

With two more weeks to go until the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, MEGAN, she updated its artwork after mixed feedback from fans for its design. On Friday (June 14), the rapper revealed the new cover, which showed her emerging from a giant egg.

The initial concept included a semi-transparent “M” and a giant cocoon with Megan emerging from it upside-down. Despite the project’s theme being “renewal,” fans were left puzzled, with one person writing, “How [did] you go from a snake to a butterfly?”

Notably, singles like “Cobra” and “HISS” prominently included serpent-themed motifs. “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth [and] spirituality,” Megan told L’Officiel.

She added, “I’m not really a person that’s like, ‘Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy.’ I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… It’s kind of like an antihero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The Houston rapper shared “BOA,” another song slated to appear on MEGAN, in May. In the visual companion, she played the antagonist of a fictional game titled Curse of the Serpent Woman.

“I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” she detailed regarding the album’s creative direction. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.”

MEGAN will serve as a follow-up to Traumazine, which featured the likes of Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty and Rico Nasty. Some of the standout cuts included “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, the Jhené Aiko-assisted “Consistency” and “Plan B.” The 18-song offering also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.