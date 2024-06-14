Megan Thee Stallion

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Exciting New Cover For 'MEGAN'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.14.2024

With two more weeks to go until the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, MEGAN, she updated its artwork after mixed feedback from fans for its design. On Friday (June 14), the rapper revealed the new cover, which showed her emerging from a giant egg. 

The initial concept included a semi-transparent “M” and a giant cocoon with Megan emerging from it upside-down. Despite the project’s theme being “renewal,” fans were left puzzled, with one person writing, “How [did] you go from a snake to a butterfly?”

Notably, singles like “Cobra” and “HISS” prominently included serpent-themed motifs. “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth [and] spirituality,” Megan told L’Officiel

She added, “I’m not really a person that’s like, ‘Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy.’ I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… It’s kind of like an antihero.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The Houston rapper shared “BOA,” another song slated to appear on MEGAN, in May. In the visual companion, she played the antagonist of a fictional game titled Curse of the Serpent Woman.

“I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” she detailed regarding the album’s creative direction. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.”

MEGAN will serve as a follow-up to Traumazine, which featured the likes of Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty and Rico Nasty. Some of the standout cuts included “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, the Jhené Aiko-assisted “Consistency” and “Plan B.” The 18-song offering also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Gucci Mane's Former 1017 Artist Enchanting On Life Support

Enchanting’s family updated fans after the “Want Sum” rapper was erroneously reported dead online: “She’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.11.2024
News

Chris Brown Reacts To Concertgoer Calling Off Their Engagement To Attend His Show

Chris Brown was left in shock after the fan’s crazy confession: “I love you, though. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.09.2024
News

Friends Mourn As Enchanting Reportedly Passes Away At 26

Enchanting, who rose to fame through hits like “Track & Field” and “Want Sum,” was ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.11.2024
News

Lil Wayne Addresses Why He Doesn't Perform "Mona Lisa" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

During a headlining performance set, Lil Wayne stopped his show to address why he doesn’t ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.08.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories