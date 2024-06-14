Rap-Up Replay Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Quinn Harris / Stringer via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Don Toliver, Normani, Lucki And More / 06.14.2024

Summer is right around the corner, and like clockwork, artists are unveiling their warm weather-inspired bops. This week featured long-awaited projects from A-list stars like Normani, Moneybagg Yo and Don Toliver. Viral sensation Tommy Richman silenced one-hit-wonder discussions with his new track, “DEVIL IS A LIE.” After Funk Flex went viral for bashing his hit “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” he was an early supporter of the Brent Faiyaz signee’s latest single.

Duets have always been a staple in Hip Hop and R&B. This week, fans were treated to superb ballads from Kaliii and Hunxho, as well as Kendra Jae and Joony. These collabs are smooth, bedroom-friendly singles that will surely be on every lover’s playlists. Lastly, fans were treated to an impeccable soft rock-infused offering from Roc Nation’s sibling quartet, Infinity Song.

Check out our favorite 10 drops of the week via Rap-Up Replay below.

DOPAMINE by Normani

Normani has finally dropped her debut album after much anticipation from fans of the talented R&B songstress. The 13-track project offers an in-depth look into the mind of one of the best-growing talents in the industry. Boasting features from Cardi B, James Blake and Gunna, Normani held nothing back on her first official full-length offering.

HARDSTONE PSYCHO by Don Toliver

There are artists, and there are world builders. Don Toliver fits into the second mold. The Cactus Jack affiliate fully immersed supporters and his guest features within the motorcycle gang-inspired universe of his new audio soundscape. The latest project enlisted Future, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and more. HARDSTONE PSYCHO further solidified the Houston rap star’s position as one of the best burgeoning creatives in his genre and beyond.

GEMINI! by Lucki

Lucki has built a cult fan base that grows with each release. His album is a progression of his Lil Wayne and Future-inspired sound that has successfully morphed into a persona that cannot be mistaken for anyone else but himself. The project showcased his ability to go bar for bar with anyone, including Veeze, Lil Yachty, Rylo Rodriguez and Pluto.

Gas You Up by Kaliii featuring Hunxho

Kaliii has one of the best rap voices in this generation of femcees. Her raspy yet sultry tone allows her to seamlessly blend bars with crooning, which keeps the vibes fresh on solo offerings. “Gas You Up” features one of the hottest new artists in the space, Hunxho. This song continues the theme of Hunxho being the toxic heartthrob who causes issues but knows his charm will likely help him get away with it.

SPEAK NOW by Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo shared his latest full-length project, SPEAK NOW. Boasting guest appearances from Rob49, Chris Brown, Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk, Kevo Muney and more, the Memphis emcee is back in his bag. The 17-song album showcases the “Said Sum” artist’s growth as a storyteller while maintaining his exciting, upbeat presence, making him a mainstay in clubs and on radio.

Mink by Quavo

Quavo knows how to make a hard-hitting track. His latest release, “Mink,” is a bass-heavy banger filled with the signature adlibs and slick bars that made him one of the most recognizable rappers of his generation. The former Migos member is seemingly warming up ahead of his next LP, which will be his first since his Takeoff-inspired project, Rocket Power.

Metamorphosis Complete by Infinity Song

The musicality of Infinity Song’s newest LP cannot be understated. In what was made to be experienced, not just listened to, Metamorphosis Complete is an enchanting soft rock project that will help the famous sibling quartet continue to rise through the ranks in their genre. The Roc Nation signees’ album offers five fresh tracks in addition to their most recent EP. Fans of Infinity Song can catch them on tour from this month until the end of the summer.

DEVIL IS A LIE by Tommy Richman

Although the hype train has been moving fast, Tommy Richman and his ISO Supremacy team seem well-equipped to serve as conductors on the railroad to success. The fast-rising Alt-rap/R&B star has been riding high on the wave of the instantly viral offering “MILLION DOLLAR BABY.” His new song “DEVIL IS A LIE” is another The Neptunes-inspired bop from the Virginia-bred recording artist.

SportsCenter by BossMan Dlow

It’s no secret that Florida‘s own BossMan Dlow has the streets on fire with his slowed-down flow. His self-assuring bars and chant-worthy hooks have helped him amass exciting success over the past few months. “SportsCenter” opened with echoes of Dlow embodying his inner hype man, giving himself a motivational pregame speech before diving into the first verse, where he is introduced by the fanfare of trumpets coupled with rapid-fire hi-hats, booming bass and chilling keys.

For The Thrill by Kendra Jae and Joony

Who doesn’t love an acoustic love song? Kendra Jae and Joony struck gold with their latest duet, a sexy and passion-filled follow-up to Kendra’s latest EP, Wildflower. She started the stripped-back, guitar-led track by creating a smooth opening that encouraged women to embrace who they are. Joony followed the introduction with more inspiration, imploring women to pursue everything they want without worrying about what other people think about them.