News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Scar Lip Apologizes For Twerking In "She's Hot," Asks Fans To "Grow With" Her / 06.14.2024

On Thursday (June 13), Scar Lip responded to fan reactions following a viral clip from her new music video for “She’s Hot,” in which she adopted a more provocative image than most are used to seeing.

In a video posted on Instagram, she addressed the feedback directly. “I know a few days ago, you saw me shaking my booty on the internet. I wanna say I apologize to all y’all and anybody I offended,” she stated. Despite the controversy, the New York rapper emphasized that the new image was her own choice, adding, “Let me just say one thing: No one is forcing me to do this. I come up with these things in my head, these crazy ideas.”

The “No Statements” creator also encouraged her followers to accept her evolving persona. “I want you guys to grow with me,” she urged. “Don’t put me in a box. I’m always gonna give y’all that street s**t. I mean, I’m the best to do it, right? And we all know that, but I want to tap into what’s in me. It’s something in me that just wants to come out!”

In concluding the response, Scar expressed gratitude to her mentor, Swizz Beatz, and Epic Records for their support in her artistic exploration. She credited them with giving her the “creative freedom to do what I want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scar the star (@scar_lip)

Since her breakthrough, the Bronx native has been praised for her DMX-esque flow. She’s garnered praise from Cardi B and Busta Rhymes, the latter of whom gifted her a diamond chain in 2023. “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. You feel me, Scar Lip? So be nice, consistently,” the Blockbusta creator said.

Collaboration-wise, Scar joined forces with NLE Choppa for “Blick” in January. The visuals have over 4 million YouTube views to date. She’s also worked with Snoop Dogg and ZEDDY WILL.