Fans Believe Pharrell Snubbed Drake On "Double Life"

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.15.2024

While the public doesn’t know the genesis of the smoke between Pharrell and Drake, it is no secret that the Toronto-bred emcee has been sending shots at the famed producer over the years.

While most of the jabs have been coming from Drake’s corner, fans believe Pharrell’s new single “Double Life” is a response to the disrespect that Kendrick Lamar brought to many people’s attention on his own Drake diss, “Euphoria.”

On the track, the Compton rap superhero spat, “Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish n**ga, the crown is heavy/ I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly/ I don’t like you poppin’ s**t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T.”

He continued, “You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me/ He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet.”

Drake doubled down on his Skateboard P disrespect when he said, “West Coast n**gas do fades, right? Come get this a** whoopin’, I’m handin’ ’em out/ You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house,” while showcasing the chains that he bought from an Estate sale of some of the Virginia legend’s signature pieces in the music video for “Family Matters.”

After digging, music fans realized that while many thought Drake’s previous “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” music video paid homage to The Neptunes member, he was mocking him. This seemed more clear on a feature verse for Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN,” where the 6 God expressed, “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss/ Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t… Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s**t.”

On “Double Life,” Pharrell dropped lines like, “Lie detector time” and “Hey, what are you hiding?” Later on in the track, Pharrell seemingly targeted his Canadian foe again, stating, “Nothing wrong being private… Make sure it ain’t wrong.” Though the lines seemingly don’t target the “Hotline Bling” emcee directly, many have speculated that they serve as a response to the previous jabs. Check out a fan’s reaction and the new song from Pharrell below.

One fan exclaimed, “Drake getting dissed on the Despicable Me soundtrack is unreal LMAOOOOO.”

