News Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images There's New Drake Music On The Way According To DJ Akademiks / 06.15.2024

According to DJ Akademiks, new Drake music is on the way. In a post on the app formerly known as Twitter, the famed streamer and podcast host shared “New Drake [on the way]” with a winky face.

While Drake has not publicly confirmed the news, there have also been rumblings that he shot a video for a track at his new residence near Houston, Texas. In a new post on Instagram, he wrote, “Wick em’.” The post featured a few flicks of him near his lavish crib with a decked-out super truck and horses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Last weekend (June 9), Drake attended his son Adonis’ soccer game in an outfit far from what fans are used to seeing. The musician shared several photos of himself from the sidelines on Instagram. He wore a cream short-sleeved T-shirt, brown high-waisted trousers with a wide leg, and a sweater casually tied around his neck.

Completing his look with sunglasses, Drake captioned the post, “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies.” The pictures quickly drew the attention of his followers, including celebrities, who praised the look. Ice Spice simply wrote, “Ate.” Another reply read, “Next-level dad duties fit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

While fans are excited about new tunes from the “Headlines” emcee, he may have more beef to handle within the Hip Hop space. Following his heavily documented back and forth with Kendrick Lamar, it seems Pharrell has joined in the battle with some suspected jabs on his new song, “Double Life.”

On “Double Life,” Pharrell dropped lines like “Lie detector time” and “Hey, what are you hiding?” Later on in the track, Pharrell seemingly targeted his Canadian foe again, stating, “Nothing wrong being private… Make sure it ain’t wrong.” Though the lines seemingly don’t target the “Hotline Bling” emcee directly, many have speculated that they are responses to the previous jabs.

One fan tweeted, “Drake getting dissed on the ‘Despicable Me’ soundtrack is unreal. [Laughing my a** off].”