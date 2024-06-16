News Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images ASAP Rocky Stars Alongside His Sons In New Bottega Veneta Father's Day Commercial / 06.16.2024

Sunday (June 16) morning, ASAP Rocky and his beautiful children debuted a new Father’s Day-inspired ad with Bottega Veneta. The popular luxury brand showcased his and Rihanna’s sons playing piano together in an adorable fashion.

To announce the new campaign, ASAP Rocky stated, “THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY, LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I, I’M PROUD [TO] BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA. HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE, ASAP”

Rocky has been jokingly blamed by fans for being the reason that Rihanna has not dropped another album since her classic 2016 LP, ANTI. Although she has yet to unveil a new project, she has remained active in the public eye as an entrepreneur and overall beauty and fashion icon.

Recently, the Barbados-born songstress announced that she has begun working on her widely anticipated ninth album. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that she is starting over on her forthcoming full length debut. Rihanna plans to revisit some of the previous songs she has made to see what direction she wants to go.

This news came after the launch of her newest endeavor Fenty Hair. The singer and entrepreneur announced the product line via social media on June 4, where she debuted a blonde pixie cut and shared her personal connection to the project.

“A new family is moving in! [Fenty Hair] is pullin’ up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” the songstress said. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, [and] length, from weaves to braids to natural,” she added.

In an effort to get people talking on June 6, RiRi was spotted in New York City wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m retired.” Beneath it bore the text, “This is as dressed up as I get.” Paparazzi caught the artist walking with ASAP Rocky, the father of her two children, who wore jeans and a polo shirt.

As to be expected, the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker’s outfit choice drew a collective reaction from fans. “Is that picture of Rihanna wearing an ‘[I’m] retired’ shirt recent? She and y’all better quit playing with me,” said one social media user.