Peezy And Icewear Vezzo Face Backlash For Linking With Donald Trump

Politics is always a tricky topic within social circles. Saturday (June 15), Peezy and Icewear Vezzo found out the hard way after posting pictures with Donald Trump during his visit to Detroit, Michigan.

In Peezy’s Instagram post, he said, “I Told Donald Trump If We Can Bring The ACT BACK We Can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. And I Got Trump Coming To Sloppy Crab TONIGHT. WE LIT.” Shortly after, he commented, “Can anybody explain why they are so mad? I thought we was free to vote for whoever we want?? What’s the problem? Does everybody have to be a follower? Do you all hate free thinkers?”

One fan responded, “Dude will brag about slanging dope and killing his own people… and identify with a guy who despises guys like him… make it make sense.” Another user stated, “Rappers stay falling for this s**t every time [the] election [is] around the corner that’s why them n**gas gotta stay out [of] politics.”

In Icewear Vezzo‘s post, he stated, “Told Donald I Made the 6 great again. But no, in all seriousness, everyone will not agree with this picture, but we don’t all have to agree on everything. Not many of us will ever have the chance to speak up for us and address how we may feel.”

“I stepped out on faith. I didn’t meet him as a rapper; I met him as a man and a father who understands the only way to attempt to change things is to address things,” he continued.

After his post, he told fans he doesn’t mind arguing but would appreciate it if they use logic and reasoning instead of strictly using emotion. One supporter stated, “N**gas don’t even realize the impact of the co-signing this clown.” Amanda Seales reported, “Souls are cheap these days.” Another commenter questioned, “How are you standing by a man who hates you and supports hate and racism?”

Much like Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G in New York, the former POTUS seems willing to embrace any artists who will use their influence to help him win the upcoming 2024 election.