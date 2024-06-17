News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Draws Side Eyes From Fans After Calling Himself A "Sexist" On Upcoming Rich The Kid Track / 06.17.2024

Rich The Kid has another song with Ye on the way. Over the weekend, the BOSS MAN artist teased a remix of “Gimme a Second” featuring the Chicago native. However, the lyrics have already sparked controversy among fans.

“I need to see if the sex good, I’m a sexist/ Sendin’ p**sy shots, girl, you know I need the breasts/ Since you pay for dinner, that’s that, ‘Ate me up for breakfast’/ And she paid for dinner, I’ma still need the dessert,” Ye rapped in the snippet.

He continued, “My d**k hard, this b**ch hotter than a desert/ My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven’/ Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present/ They was tryna treat a king like a peasant.”

Although the pair’s “CARNIVAL” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March, listeners evidently had mixed feelings about Ye and Rich The Kid’s latest effort. “Kanye, [please] return to God,” someone wrote on Twitter.

“This ain’t the Ye we grew up with,” another person stated. “Yeah, YZY Porn is happening still,” read another reply referring to the musician’s now-axed foray into the adult entertainment industry. It goes without saying that his verse also garnered some positive reactions from hardcore fans: “Ye sounds good, and I like the beat.”

Rich The Kid is gearing up to drop Life’s a Gamble, executive produced by Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, on June 28. It’s possible the record could appear on the project alongside already-confirmed singles like “Band Man” and the Playboi Carti-assisted “CARNIVAL.”

Meanwhile, Ye and Ty are expected to release VULTURES 2 any day now. The first installment came out in February with features from YG, Nipsey Hussle, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, and North West, to name a few. Standout tracks included “TALKING,” “DO IT,” and “BACK TO ME.”