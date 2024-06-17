News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Kai Cenat Responds To Critics Upset That He Attended North West's 11th Birthday Party / 06.17.2024

On Sunday (June 16) evening, Kai Cenat addressed criticism about his attendance at North West’s 11th birthday party. The internet personality was invited to the event by Kim Kardashian, whose daughter is apparently a huge fan of his Twitch channel.

Responding to backlash on social media, Cenat clarified in a livestream that his relationship with North is purely professional and fan-based. “Everybody who made yesterday weird, here’s the thing: First things first, I am North’s favorite streamer. Yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally, all she wanted to do was meet me,” he explained.

The YouTuber went on to say, “So, anybody who was making it weird, that’s the weirdest thing ever. I have a whole bunch of parents whose daughters and sons would love to meet me. If I could, I would meet everybody. We had a great time yesterday… I met North. She’s great. She has a great group of friends around her.”

The party took place at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, where Cenat was featured as a special guest alongside Rayasianboy. “The vlog drops tomorrow (June 17). It’s going to be 30 minutes-plus. So, if y’all wanna see how the day went yesterday, it was epic,” the New York native said.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cenat and Ye, North’s father, got into a spat in March after the rapper sent him merchandise that allegedly didn’t fit. “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes when you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing,” the Yeezy designer said via an Instagram message. “When [‘Vultures’] came out, you ain’t play my verse… You [are] controlled. Don’t play with me.”

We’re only halfway into 2024, and Cenat has already collaborated with some big names. Druski, 21 Savage, Kevin Hart, Tyla, NLE Choppa, and Lil Yachty are among the many celebrities who’ve joined him on stream so far.