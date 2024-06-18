News Dania Maxwell / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat And Post Malone To Headline 2024’s Global Citizen Festival / 06.18.2024

2024’s Global Citizen Festival is expected to take place on Sept. 28 on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City. On Tuesday (June 18), event organizers announced the headlining acts, which include Doja Cat and Post Malone.

The general sale went live at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Alternatively, attendees can earn free tickets by engaging in various advocacy actions through the Global Citizen app, as detailed on the company’s website.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” Doja said in a press statement. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Citizen (@glblctzn)

Ambassador Hugh Jackman added, “As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall. For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on Sept. 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.”

In 2023, Megan Thee Stallion was initially slated to headline. However, she pulled out due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.” On the day of the event, she just so happened to perform “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” stop in Houston.

Meanwhile, Doja released Scarlet 2 CLAUDE in April 2024. It featured ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown, with South African group The Joy lending their vocals on the project’s reissue.

The “Attention” hitmaker’s Global Citizen Festival appearance will arrive months after she wraps up the European and U.K. leg of her “The Scarlet Tour.” Fans recently got a taste of Doja’s performance production at Coachella, where she served as the banner act on both weekends.