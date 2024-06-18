Ella Mai

Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Pregnancy Rumors During Boston Celtics NBA Championship Party

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.18.2024

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum are reportedly expecting a child, though the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news. Speculation arose after a video surfaced on social media on Tuesday (June 18).

The clip showed the “Boo’d Up” songstress with a visible baby bump in the locker room hallway. She was also spotted at an NBA Finals afterparty. Tatum, who plays for the Boston Celtics, clinched his first championship victory after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday (June 17). 

Mai was present in support of the power forward, who scored 31 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists. She even wore a green jersey with the No. 0 on it.

“Proof that if you want privacy, you can absolutely have it,” someone wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. Another user claimed, “They [are] married. I believe y’all just assumed that was still her boyfriend. That’s crazy, but it clearly looks like they are a private couple.”

Per PEOPLE, the pair reportedly began dating in 2020. Two years later, during a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club,” she was asked about their alleged relationship. “There’s rumors that you’re a Boston Celtics fan,” teased DJ Envy, to which Mai replied, “Oh really?” 

“They say you’re a Boston Celtics fan and possibly dating a Boston Celtic. Is there any truth to that?” he asked. However, the “Trip” artist responded, “I’m a basketball fan definitely, but you know I’m not one to talk about my dating life.”

Mai has been relatively quiet since the release of her sophomore effort, Heart On My Sleeve. The 15-song offering arrived with guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Latto, and Roddy Ricch. It also contained standout cuts like “DFMU,” “Leave You Alone,” and “Power Of A Woman,” to name a few. She’s also done a few features since then, such as Kiana Ledé’s “Jealous.”

News
Ella Mai

