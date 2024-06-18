News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Dishes Out "Biting" Accusations In Snippet For Upcoming 'Y2K!' Track / 06.18.2024

Ice Spice is gearing up to share her debut album, Y2K!, which is slated to come out on July 26. In anticipation, she’s been actively engaging fans with previews of unreleased tracks, including an Instagram video shared on Monday (June 17) where the artist took aim at her copycats.

In the clip, Ice spat, “Name got the b**ch gaggin’/ Hit the bench up and tagged in/ B**ch, you lost, throw the flag in/ Stay on a jet, but ain’t laggin’.” She continued with more fiery bars: “Got these b**ches copying my pose/ Got these b**ches biting all my flows/ Like ballerinas, keep ’em on their toes/ And I really write, like f**k a ghost.”

Even though the Bronx rapper made broad “biting” accusations, several fans found the forthcoming record to be very Nicki Minaj-coded. “I thought it was Nicki for [a] second. Like, even the voice,” read one reply with over 9,000 likes. Another person questioned, “Why is it giving Onika Tanya?”

That’s not to say the snippet was bad, as several viewers praised Ice’s lyrical prowess. “She definitely heard y’all in the comments talking about her flow ‘cause she ate,” wrote one Instagram user. Someone else shared, “I’m so hyped for the album. The songs are getting better and better.”

It’s worth mentioning that the rollout for Y2K! has not been without controversy. Earlier in the month, Ice responded to criticism over the artwork, which was shot and designed by David LaChapelle.

“[He’s so] sweet [and] legendary. He didn’t even charge me [because] he f**ks [with] a real b**tch,” the “Deli” hitmaker said of the photographer. “Thank [you] for all the incredible art you’ve put out through the years. This cover means everything to me [and] yes, ‘Y2K’ was placed on the trash can on purpose. Can [you] guess why?”

Ahead of the LP, Ice dropped “Think U The S**t? (Fart)” and “Gimmie a Light,” with the first-mentioned landing at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.