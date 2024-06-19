News Cindy Ord/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Pusha T Reveals How He Felt About Being Name-Dropped On Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" / 06.19.2024

On Wednesday (June 19), Pusha T broke his silence about Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria,” a diss track aimed at fellow rival Drake. Specifically, the Virginia native addressed being name-dropped on the record and what he thought of it.

“Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen, man, Kendrick…” Pusha told Vulture in a sit-down interview. His brother and Clipse counterpart, No Malice, dubbed the song a “master class.”

Released in April, “euphoria” arrived as a response to Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” On the Cardo-produced cut, Lamar referenced Pusha’s infamous feud with the Toronto rapper, which notably spawned “Duppy Freestyle” and “The Story of Adidon.”

“I don’t like you poppin’ s**t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?/ He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet,” the Compton emcee spat.

Pusha wasn’t the only person mentioned in “euphoria,” either. Gunna, BEAM, Sexyy Red and YNW Melly were also among those referenced. Azalea Banks took issue with the last-mentioned artist being named, especially considering Lamar made a nod to his double murder case.

Earlier in their interview with Vulture, Clipse announced that they’re working on another music project with the help of Pharrell Williams. It will mark the rap duo’s first body of work since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops.

“Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make,” Pusha explained. “We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out.”

No Malice teased, “This is what the true evolution of the Clipse looks like. It’s just good to be able to show that and still have high-level raps.”