News Julien M. Hekimian / Stringer via Getty Images, Julien M. Hekimian / Stringer via Getty Images and Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy And More Attend Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton SS25 Menswear Show / 06.19.2024

Pharrell Williams continued to make his mark with the debut of Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Titled “Le Monde est à Vous” — or “The World is Yours” in English — the label’s latest pieces were unveiled at La Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris on Tuesday (June 18).

Williams’ vision for the menswear show emphasized a unifying perspective, with the aim of connecting an international audience through the fashion house’s broad appeal. “Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2025 men’s collection celebrates the human of the earth,” noted the show’s program.

The event even attracted a notable crowd, including celebrities and influencers like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and Central Cee, the last-mentioned of whom was spotted playing with a Nintendo DS before the show began. Among the other attendees were Clipse, comprised of No Malice and Pusha T, as well as Rema, Colman Domingo and Uncle Waffles, among others.

“It’s crazy how Nigerian artists playing on the global stage is now a common thing. Love to see it,” wrote one Instagram user underneath The Shade Room’s repost. “Nigerians can dress. Just take a look at Wizkid,” read another reply with over 4,000 likes at the time of reporting.

Someone else remarked, “[I’m] glad to see the men actually wearing menswear.” Meanwhile, a separate commenter said, “Shorts and a sweater in theory sounds nuts, but in practice… that s**t [is fire].”

In June 2023, Williams launched his first range with Louis Vuitton. His debut runway show, which took place in Paris, similarly attracted a star-studded lineup of supporters, including JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Rihanna.

Tyler, The Creator, who was also in attendance, later teamed up with Williams on a capsule collection for LV in March 2024. “This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives,” the “Happy” hitmaker said.