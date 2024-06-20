News John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Tanner Adell Inks Deal With LVRN Records / 06.20.2024

LVRN Records, or Love Renaissance, has a new addition to its family: Tanner Adell. On Thursday (June 20), the country singer announced her signing with the label, which is already home to 6LACK, Summer Walker, Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, and Davido, to name a few.

The partnership notably came on the heels of Adell’s guest appearances on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER. She lent her vocals and songwriting skills to “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” and “BLACKBIIRD.” Although, according to the rising star, record companies were “making offers even before anyone even knew” she was on the pop icon’s album.

In a sit-down with Variety, Adell discussed her decision to go with Love Renaissance over other labels. “Meeting with LVRN was one of my favorite meetings. It was just very apparent to me that I cared more about the people that I was going to put my trust in than about anything else, to be honest,” she explained. “For me, it came down to just choosing the people that I thought I could trust my career with.”

It’s worth noting that the singer parted ways with Columbia Records in 2023. They helped distribute Adell’s debut album, BUCKLE BUNNY. Some of the standouts included “FU-150,” “See You in Church,” and the title track.

“I’ve been working my butt off, and even during Columbia, when I felt like I didn’t have a whole lot of support on the label side, I was doing all that myself, spending last year trying to grind through the walls that were being put up,” the musician said. “And obviously I’ve had a few songs that have done really, really well. So I already had momentum, and we had people making offers even before anyone even knew that I was on the Beyoncé album.”

She concluded, “Because of the momentum I had, I’ve been able to sustain engagement and a fan base, and I’m growing and really excited for some things that I have planned in the next couple [of] weeks.”

Several of the artists featured on COWBOY CARTER have been enjoying success lately, with Shaboozey earning his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in April. His “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” managed to top the index.