News Rich Polk / Stringer via Getty Images Travis Scott Arrested In Miami For Trespassing And Disorderly Intoxication / 06.20.2024

Travis Scott was taken into police custody early Thursday (June 20) morning in Florida on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

Authorities responded to a disturbance on a yacht at Miami Beach, where the Houston rapper was allegedly involved in an argument. According to the officers on duty, Scott was asked to leave the area but became belligerent, prompting his arrest. They also noted that he appeared intoxicated and was “yelling obscenities” at others on the boat.

“Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backward yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” the affidavit read, per The Guardian.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at approximately 4:35 a.m. He eventually posted a bond totaling $650. The outlet further revealed that the artist was released from jail shortly thereafter.

On Twitter, the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker posted a brief and enigmatic message that simply read, “Lol.”

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Scott’s most recent encounter with the law followed a high-profile incident in Cannes, Paris. The rapper and Southside got into a brawl with Alexander “AE” Edwards at Richie Akiva’s amFAR The Afterparty. The scuffle was caught on camera, with security stepping in to separate the parties involved.

“It’s all good. Shoutout [to] Southside, that’s my guy. I know he was defending his boy. I don’t got no hard feelings,” Edwards told TMZ. “It went how it went. I don’t wanna fight. I didn’t start it, but I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

In terms of music, 2024 has mostly seen Scott lending his voice to other artist’s tracks. In April, he contributed to Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX),” which also featured Chris Brown and Sexyy Red. The Cactus Jack Records founder also appeared on Don Toliver’s “ICE AGE” AND “INSIDE” from HARDSTONE PSYCHO.