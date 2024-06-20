News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign Explains Why Ye, In His Opinion, Is The "Best Artist Of This Generation" / 06.20.2024

¥$, or Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, made history in February with the release of VULTURES 1. On Thursday (June 20), the R&B singer opened up about the project and what fans can look forward to in terms of the forthcoming installment.

During an interview with Billboard, Ty explained his decision to work with the Chicago native despite the numerous controversies. “Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a f**k about what people were talking about. I know my n**ga. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he said.

The “Paranoid” artist continued, “Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top. And something may happen, and he’ll say [something people find offensive] — and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this s**t is undeniable.”

VULTURES 1 was released with acclaim from critics and fans alike. Spanning 16 tracks, it housed fan favorites like “TALKING” with North West, “BACK TO ME” featuring Freddie Gibbs, and “DO IT,” which contained contributions from YG and the late Nipsey Hussle. According to Ty, the last-mentioned song was recorded in a makeshift studio he and Ye built in Dubai: “It’s a very expensive album, I will say that.”

Despite “CARNIVAL” from the initial LP landing at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, listeners are still awaiting VULTURES 2, which was intended to come out on May 3. Ty also confirmed that the pair plan on taking a direct-to-consumer approach this time around.

“Why not? Switch it up. [Ye’s] always got something up his sleeve. I always got [something] up my sleeve,” he said. “We got all the songs. Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’”