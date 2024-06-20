News VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Cancels Lollapalooza And Outside Lands Headlining Performances / 06.20.2024

On Thursday (June 20), Tyler, The Creator announced the cancellation of his headlining performances at 2024’s Lollapalooza and Outside Lands Festival. The rapper broke the unfortunate news on Twitter while expressing his regret over the decision.

“I hate saying this, but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” Tyler wrote. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please, please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

The event organizers quickly named replacements following the “EARFQUAKE” artist’s statement. Lollapalooza, which will be held from Aug. 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park, added Megan Thee Stallion to its lineup. Outside Lands, scheduled for Aug. 9 to 11 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, will now feature Sabrina Carpenter.

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Tyler didn’t specify the reasons behind the cancellations. However, he served as the banner act for Coachella in April. The musician brought out special guests like Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis, who assisted in renditions of “RUNNING OUT OF TIME” and “SEE YOU AGAIN,” respectively. ASAP Rocky and Charlie Wilson were also present.

Fans of the Golf Wang creator can expect to see him at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 13. Artists like Kehlani, FLO, That Mexican OT, Jeezy, and Vince Staples are on the bill as well.

Tyler’s last project was 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. It included “WUSYANAME” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, “LUMBERJACK,” and the Brent Faiyaz-assisted “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE.”

Although he hasn’t been as musically active in 2024, Tyler debuted a capsule collection with Louis Vuitton in March. “I am very proud of how it came out. On top of everything, I got to use my friends in it and the same production crew I’ve used on everything since the ‘Yonkers’ video,” he said.