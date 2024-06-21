Ice Spice

Screenshot of Ice Spice’s “Phat Butt” video

Ice Spice's "Phat Butt" Takes The Center Stage In Her Fiery New Video, Fans React

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.21.2024

Ice Spice’s debut album is a little over a month away, and longtime supporters of the artist couldn’t be any more eager to get their hands on it. On Friday (June 21), she dropped “Phat Butt” alongside its visual companion. Much like the title hints at, the record is an ode to her curvaceous rear-end and arguably one of the most lyrical fans have seen from the Bronx native thus far.

The track was previewed a few days before its debut, with many listeners likening it to Nicki Minaj’s flow. Ironically, Ice referenced her mentor and frequent collaborator in the second verse: “B**ches stay on my Pauly D, send ’em back home like the cab’s here/ Sold half a milli’ on a mixtape/ Probably more on a quick tape, and it’s all real, ain’t s**t fake/ Never lucky, I been blessed; Queen said I’m the princess.”

Check out Ice’s self-directed video below.

Elsewhere on the song, Ice spat, “Been gettin’ them big checks in a big house, havin’ rich sex/ Jamaican plug named Batman, pack smellin’ like trash cans.” The aforementioned lyrics appeared to be a nod to the cover of Y2K!, which was unveiled on June 5.

Social media users initially questioned the placement of the project’s title on a trash can. However, Ice spoke out — and defended photographer Dave LaChapelle in the process — pointing out that the art direction was done “on purpose. Can [you] guess why?”

Meanwhile, the record itself garnered a heap of praise. In the comments section of Ice’s YouTube video, someone claimed, “Ice f**king blacked on this s**t. I love how she [isn’t] scared to channel the Queen.” Another viewer wrote, “You can tell she acknowledged the criticism and feedback about her songs… Amen. You got this, Spice!”

“This is kinda her best track. This is a different style for her,” a separate fan stated. “I would love to hear this style again with her own bars,” they added.

Ice Spice

