Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Ramps Up Security For Compton Video Shoot

By Malcolm Trapp
  06.21.2024

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly set to shoot a music video in his hometown of Compton over the coming weekend.

As noted by TMZ on Friday (June 21), the “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” hitmaker’s production team obtained all the necessary permits and arranged for heightened security due to recent tensions stemming from his public feud with Drake. Local law enforcement sources indicated that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will provide deputies to ensure safety during the filming, with personnel purportedly being compensated at approximately $120 per hour. 

It’s currently unclear whether the video shoot will feature his recent hit “Not Like Us,” which took a prominent spot during “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends.” Lamar performed the track five times in a row at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for Juneteenth (June 19).

He also welcomed onstage an array of West Coast artists and industry figures, including YG, G Perico, Bino Rideaux, Blxst, Dom Kennedy, Dr. Dre, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Roddy Ricch and Tyler, The Creator, to mention a few.

“This ain’t got nothing to do with no song at this point. Ain’t got nothing to do with no back-and-forth records. It’s got everything to do with this moment right here. That’s what this was about, to bring all of us together,” Lamar shared toward the end of the show. 

Notably absent from the event was The Game, who collaborated with Lamar on songs like “The City,” “On Me” and “See No Evil.” On Thursday (June 20), he emphasized wanting to stay neutral in the Compton rapper’s feud with Drake. “Kendrick [does] his s**t, and what he did last night was amazing for the West Coast. I sat back, and I watched it. I ain’t have to be there, you know what I’m saying?” he said.

Kendrick Lamar

