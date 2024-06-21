News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Mustard, Travis Scott, Ice Spice And More / 06.21.2024

Kendrick Lamar set the world ablaze with his “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Juneteenth (June 19). After playing his Mustard-produced finale track, “Not Like Us,” five times, the stage was set for new music from the legendary California-bred superproducer.

While the West Coast is taking its well-deserved victory lap, fans were also treated to singles from Travis Scott, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Key Glock and more. Atlanta had elite regional representation, with two diverse records from Aliyah’s Interlude and 6LACK. Lastly, Jeremy Pope and Kehlani put on in a big way for the LGBTQ+ community to round out Pride Month with their fantastic releases.

As always, the 10 best cuts to press play on, via Rap-Up Replay, are below!

Parking Lot by Mustard and Travis Scott

Coming off the heels of an impressive set list filled with guest appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Roddy Ricch, YG and more, Mustard has unleashed a bop featuring Travis Scott. While Scott is known for his slowed-down, rage-worthy records, Mustard’s newest track gave the Houston-raised superstar the perfect soundbed to create a club and radio-friendly banger. This is Mustard’s newest single, leading into the release of his highly anticipated forthcoming album.

CRASH by Kehlani

While Kehlani’s name has been viral partly because of Jordan Adetunji’s TikTok smash named after the California-raised songstress, the acclaimed artist has been picking up significant momentum of their own. After being featured on a previous Rap-Up Replay for the nostalgic track “After Hours,” Kehlani has officially unveiled their album, CRASH. The 13-song project boasts features from Omah Lay, Jill Scott and Young Miko. CRASH marks the singer’s first full-length effort since 2022.

Gimme A Second 2 by Rich The Kid, featuring Ye and Ty Dolla Sign

Following the success of their Billboard chart-topping hit “CARNIVAL,” Rich The Kid doubled back with his own single featuring Ty Dolla Sign and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Through dynamic collaborations with legends like Lamar, Ye, Lil Wayne and more, Rich The Kid proved he can hold his own on records with the greats. “Gimme A Second 2” encompasses his energetic flow that has kept listeners engaged since the genesis of his career.

Phat Butt by Ice Spice

Ice Spice is slowly but surely becoming one of the most polarizing figures in the music industry. Her Y2K-inspired aesthetic meshed with her ability to capture attention on social media has kept her a topic of conversation since she burst onto the scene with “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The Bronx bar spitter paid homage to Nicki Minaj on the record by shouting her out and spitting in her signature flow for most of the record.

Big Big Money by Key Glock

Key Glock is hugely confident in himself, and after dropping “Big Big Money,” you can see why. On the track, he rapped, “Big money n**ga, this how big money walk/ Big big knots, you know what I got/ B**ch, my chain costs a truck, spend it like I don’t give no f**k.” If flexing was a sport, Key Glock would proudly represent the United States in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

TGIF by GloRilla

In a move we all can agree with, GloRilla gave us a new track to celebrate everyone’s favorite day of the week. The Memphis-born firecracker emcee is in an undeniable pocket right now. Pairing 808-infused production with self-affirming raps, GloRilla made the perfect music to turn up to. “TGIF” followed her Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion-assisted remix to “Wanna Be.”

LAST NAME: POPE by Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope’s new EP, LAST NAME: POPE, represents his artistic evolution, vulnerability and vocal versatility. Collaborating with esteemed directors Parris Goebel and C Prinz on the visual component, Pope fearlessly embarked on a musical journey that deeply and authentically explored his identity. The project’s standout track, “FINE,” is a sad yet refreshing ballad that perfectly expresses Pope’s most profound thoughts and emotions, a level of expression not seen from him since the beginning of his career. Pope is currently the face of Calvin Klein‘s Pride Month campaign.

F**k The Rap Game by 6LACK

6LACK is known for timeless R&B cuts, but he can switch into his rap bag whenever he wants to. The LVRN rapper-turned-singer used his spoken-word-themed track to detail his current issues with the music industry before illustrating his come-up. He also proclaimed his love for his hometown of Atlanta and even shouted out Young Thug, calling for his release from prison amidst the rocky, highly documented YSL trial.

Love Me by Aliyah’s Interlude

Aliyah’s Interlude has been rising in the ranks of upcoming pop acts. With bold lyrics and eclectic style, the influencer-turned-recording artist is one of the music industry’s most unique acts. After receiving co-signs from talented creatives like SZA and Teezo Touchdown, her rise is imminent. With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, “Love Me” provides the perfect soundtrack for any runway.

PLANEBOY by Samuel Shabazz

Samuel Shabazz has been one of Detroit‘s hidden gems for the longest time. Now, with his partnership with Babyface Ray and EMPIRE, he is ready for his moment to shine for the whole world to see. His album PLANEBOY offers 18 tracks with guest verses from Ray, Talibando and Moxie Knox. The sample-heavy project showcased Shabazz’s genius-level wit and impressive ear for production. PLANEBOY has so many quotable lyrics buried into the music that it may take a few listens to truly appreciate the layered LP.