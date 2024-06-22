News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Says "Wait Until That Other S**t Comes Back Around" In New Post / 06.22.2024

Drake has been relatively silent on social media following Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking concert, “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,” in Los Angeles, California. Therefore, fans are latching on to everything he says to connect it to the beef.

In a birthday shout-out to his friend and “muscle,” Chubbs, Drake mentioned, “More life, Capo. Plenty of love in the family to go around, and just wait until that other s**t comes back around.” In a repost on Akademiks page, one fan said, “Drake just needs to continue to talk about money and who he’s ‘tied’ to and making brunch and hookah music…”

Another user stated, “Drake really a LA legend bringing all those n**gas together like that.” Someone else claimed, “He does exactly what he blamed Meek Mill for doing a few years ago, [laugh out loud], ’til this day, Meek a Twitter finger while Drake joined in just the Instagram version.”

Many people commented about Kendrick Lamar’s diss toward him and his whole crew on his Billboard chart-topping smash, “Not Like Us.” On the instant classic diss track, the Compton emcee rapped, “To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him… They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And PARTY at the party playin’ with his nose now.”

Lamar also mentioned Chubbs in “Euphoria.” On the record, he spat, “I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a n**ga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’/ Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one.”

Following the “All The Stars” emcee’s dynamic display of culture, many fans are curious to know what Drake’s next movie will be. There is no timetable for a new release, although there have been rumblings about a new single coming.