YG and Bobbi Althoff

Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images

Fans React To YG Bringing Bobbi Althoff To Compton

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.22.2024

YG was one of the main highlights of Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert. During the monumental show, YG performed a medley of hits ahead of Lamar’s headlining set.

Following his exciting multi-song performance, someone shared a video of Bobbi Althoff in YG’s former neighborhood in Compton, California. In the clip, one person asked the popular media personality to use popular gang culture phrases before the West Coast-bred rapper warned her against it.

One fan mentioned, “It’s crazy her own people are not giving her this much clout… We are making folks rich so easily.” A user concluded, “Bobbi looks like she’s at the cookout she didn’t want to go to.” Another user shot at Drake, writing, “She fits there more than Drake if we are being honest with each other.”

While it is yet to be seen if she filmed an interview with the “BIG BANK” rapper, Althoff has recorded content with Wiz Khalifa, Funny Marco, Offset, Lil Yachty, Drake and more. Many fans have mixed reviews about her being embraced by Hip Hop culture. Her nonchalant interview style has helped her become a polarizing media figure.

Recently, YG announced that his new album, Just Re’d Up 3, will be released in July. He also revealed dates for the accompanying “Just Re’d Up Tour,” featuring support from Cleveland rapper Doe Boy and his longtime disc jockey, DJ Vision.

The “Just Re’d Up Tour” will kick off on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium, with subsequent stops in Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Dallas and Houston, among other cities. The show will conclude on Aug. 17 in Hawaii.

YG’s tour announcement came after releasing his first solo track of the year, “KNOCKA.” Throughout the song, the 34-year-old artist made references to The Notorious B.I.G., NLE Choppa and various designer brands.

News
Bobbi Althoff
YG

