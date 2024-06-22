News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Sings "Not Like Us" At Her Tour Stop In Los Angeles / 06.22.2024

Friday (June 21) night, Megan Thee Stallion shocked fans with a surprise performance of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” on stage at her Los Angeles “Hot Girl Summer Tour” date. This happened days after “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert in the same city.

During a break between her songs, she started singing the hook while dancing before fans went crazy. Many point to Megan’s track “HISS” as the reason many Hip Hop artists recently started addressing their beefs on wax.

In the declaratory single, the Houston-raised emcee rapped, “They be throwin’ that dirt, don’t s**t stick/ All these lil’ rap n**gas so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars/ These n**gas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars/ Real curvy, no etchin’, n**gas fight to get in my section.”

In what some fans believe to be even more shots at Drake, she spat, “Cosplay gangsters, fake-a** accents/ Posted in another n**ga hood like a bad b**ch (Where are you from?).” These bars aligned with Lamar’s claims in “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.”

On “Euphoria,” Lamar rapped, “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from/ V12, it’s a fast one, baow-baow-baow, last one/ Headshot for the year, you better walk around like Daft Punk.”

He also pointed to Drake’s history of latching onto other street artists on “Not Like Us.” Lamar went as far as to call the “Hotling Bling” emcee a colonizer, saying, “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin’ colonizer/ The family matter and the truth of the matter/ It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar.”

While Megan never directly mentioned Drake’s name, many believe that the Toronto rapper name-dropping her on “Circo Loco” was the genesis of their issues. Drake has also been vocal about his support for fellow Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez after he was sentenced for shooting Megan.