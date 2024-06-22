Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Sings "Not Like Us" At Her Tour Stop In Los Angeles

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.22.2024

Friday (June 21) night, Megan Thee Stallion shocked fans with a surprise performance of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” on stage at her Los Angeles “Hot Girl Summer Tour” date. This happened days after “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert in the same city.

During a break between her songs, she started singing the hook while dancing before fans went crazy. Many point to Megan’s track “HISS” as the reason many Hip Hop artists recently started addressing their beefs on wax.

In the declaratory single, the Houston-raised emcee rapped, “They be throwin’ that dirt, don’t s**t stick/ All these lil’ rap n**gas so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars/ These n**gas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars/ Real curvy, no etchin’, n**gas fight to get in my section.”

In what some fans believe to be even more shots at Drake, she spat, “Cosplay gangsters, fake-a** accents/ Posted in another n**ga hood like a bad b**ch (Where are you from?).” These bars aligned with Lamar’s claims in “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.”

On “Euphoria,” Lamar rapped, “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from/ V12, it’s a fast one, baow-baow-baow, last one/ Headshot for the year, you better walk around like Daft Punk.”

He also pointed to Drake’s history of latching onto other street artists on “Not Like Us.” Lamar went as far as to call the “Hotling Bling” emcee a colonizer, saying, “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin’ colonizer/ The family matter and the truth of the matter/ It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar.”

While Megan never directly mentioned Drake’s name, many believe that the Toronto rapper name-dropping her on “Circo Loco” was the genesis of their issues. Drake has also been vocal about his support for fellow Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez after he was sentenced for shooting Megan.

News
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Pusha T Reveals How He Felt About Being Name-Dropped On Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"

Pusha T broke his silence on the Compton emcee’s “Let me see you push a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.19.2024
News

Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Pregnancy Rumors During Boston Celtics NBA Championship Party

The “Boo’d Up” singer was spotted with a baby bump during the Boston Celtics’ NBA ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.18.2024
News

Beyoncé Shares Why She’s Not Focused On Charting Anymore

According to Beyoncé, nothing beats pouring every ounce of “your life, your pain, your growth, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.20.2024
News

Mustard Says It Only Took Him 30 Minutes To Produce Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Mustard admitted, “I didn’t know he was going to gas that beat like that.”
By Malcolm Trapp
06.19.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories