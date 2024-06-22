News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Draws Mixed Reactions After Making Comments About 4C Hair / 06.22.2024

Sexyy Red has been unfiltered since the beginning of her career, whether it is a song about the color of her private parts or her thoughts on having sex shortly after having a child. The star recording artist has already crafted bangers with A-list stars like SZA, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to say, “I [f**k with] people with carpet hair, [they] cool but, if you are talking s**t, I’ma call you ‘carpet hair.’ [Nothing] against my fellow 4C hoochies.” This post came after she shared a video of her with her hair straightened, stating, “You carpet hair beanie neck [h**s] could never.”

One fan commented, “But the carpet hair comment is weird to me! Sounds like something a [white] person would say! But hey, I guess since she’s a Black woman, no one cares! [Shaking my head].” Another user claimed, “IT’S THE CARPET HEAD FOR ME… THATS WILD… I LOVE MY CARPET HAIR. CAN’T TELL ME S**T BOUT THIS NATURAL FRO ON MY TOP… yo’ BONE STRAIGHT hair nice too… but don’t bash all the natural girlies… We ain’t all say you was bald headed.”

One social media commenter stated, “Stop referring to 4C hair as carpet hair challenge, GO! Y’all be mad, self-hating and texturist.” While some fans feel as if she was being herself, others feel like the comments were distasteful and could create a sense of self-hate within young Black women.

A few weeks ago, Sexyy Red issued a PSA following inquiries about her children‘s whereabouts in a series of Instagram posts on June 12. While recovering from her recent boob job, the artist addressed fans with a clear message about her family’s privacy.

“Why [are] y’all worried about my kids? They [are] right here. [They’re] cool. [They’re] fed. [They’re] good,” she stated in a video, adding, “Go have some kids and worry about them dirty a** b**ches.” She also made news after getting into a physical altercation at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.