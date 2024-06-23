News STEFANI REYNOLDS / Contributor via Getty Images Florida Rapper Foolio Allegedly Shot And Killed Celebrating His 26th Birthday / 06.23.2024

According to friends of the Florida-raised emcee, Foolio was shot and killed last night while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa Bay, Florida. In one of the previous posts on his Instagram Story, he called the celebration his “best birthday ever.”

Sunday (June 23) morning, WFLA reported, “A shooting at a Tampa Holiday Inn killed at least one person and injured three others early Sunday morning, according to police. Tampa police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and McKinley Drive.”

Further describing the scene, Tampa Bay police officials stated, “One person was killed at the scene while three other gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals. Investigators said they believe the victims were at the hotel trying to get a room at the time of the shooting.”

Following the news reports, Foolio‘s girlfriend tweeted, “Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate you all, and I won’t be the only one crying.”

In a post on Say Cheese TV, one user stated, “Fam dropped his location like he didn’t diss 40 dead people. They got family members, too.” Another commenter mentioned his history of dissing the diseased in his past music, writing, “The karma in [that s**t] is crazy. In the Yungeen Ace situation, three people were killed, and one survivor. The dude kept mocking the fact the 23 kids died on his birthday. Look how their roles reverse.”

Back in December 2023, Foolio said he had filed a lawsuit against a hospital months after he claimed a nurse allegedly revealed his location after he was shot in October.

In an interview with the “No Jumper” podcast, he explained that his stay at UF Health Jacksonville, where he underwent surgery, was cut short when a nurse exposed his whereabouts. “I got a lawsuit with the hospital right now,” he said. “She got fired and all about that… I just got a letter about that s**t from the hospital, like, I’m saying, lawsuit.”