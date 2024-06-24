News Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Says She'll Put Out A Spanish Project After Releasing Her Sophomore Album / 06.24.2024

Six years after her albu Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B is already plotting her third album.

The “Hot S**t” rapper conducted a poll on her Instagram Story on Sunday (June 23) to gauge interest in a Spanish-language project. Singing along to her Peso Pluma collaboration “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE,” she revealed that a whopping 79% of nearly 480,000 voters support the idea.

“OK, AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM,” Cardi B responded on Monday (June 24). Although her guest appearances on Ozuna’s “La Modelo” and Shakira’s “Puntería” proved to be smash hits both in the United States and abroad, fans are evidently more focused on the musician’s sophomore effort arriving on time.

“Girl, drop any album at this point!” one fan wrote in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s reshare, while another argued, “She raps way better in Spanish. Her flow is much tighter.” Someone else, who was clearly unenthused by the announcement, said, “Just stop telling us and execute your plan already if you really wanna prove naysayers wrong instead of saying the same thing every year but not delivering.”

Despite the excitement for new music, the status of her next LP is a bit uncertain. In May, Cardi B took to Twitter to express her plan to relax for the year, focusing only on committed features and personal time. However, contradicting statements appeared in her Rolling Stone cover story, where representatives hinted that C2 will come out in 2024.

On June 16, the New York native asked fans if they were ready for an album announcement before stating that it was “coming real soon.” In the meantime, listeners still have relatively fresh records like “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle),” both of which came out in March.

Cardi B also featured on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be – Remix” and the remix of Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” in 2024.