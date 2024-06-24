Saweetie

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images

Saweetie Speaks Out After Her Vegandale Chicago Performance Ends In Chaos

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.24.2024

Saweetie took the stage at the Vegandale Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday (June 23). Unfortunately, she was forced to cut her set short after a fight allegedly broke out.

In footage circulating online, the “ICY GRL” artist could be seen telling her DJ to stop the music. She subsequently stated, “I know y’all ain’t doing what I think y’all doing. Is everybody safe?” Shortly after, attendees could be seen running from the area.

That evening, Saweetie tweeted her concerns for those present: “[I] hope everyone got home safe tonight. That crowd looked crazy.” However, on Monday (June 24), someone accused the musician of not being genuine in her remarks.

“It was a festival! Straight [clown]. Don’t bring your a** back to Chicago; you’ve done enough… It was babies out there getting trampled on for nothing,” the Twitter user wrote. “Then, [you came] back [talking about], ‘I’ma tell y’all what my type is.’ We [don’t give a f**k] at this point.”

Saweetie swiftly responded, “The crowd did look crazy, which is why I hope everyone got home safe. Also, I could’ve [gone] home after the fight broke out, but I stayed [and] waited after 2 [Chainz] performed. I went back on stage to finish my set [because] I care… [You] clearly don’t like me, so why [did] you stay for the rest of my set when the festival was clearly over?”

The Bay Area rapper’s next festival appearance is slated to take place at Angie’s Summer BBQ on July 13. Other artists on the bill include Normani, Maiya The Don, 41, Connie Diiamond, and Honey Bxby.

Music-wise, Saweetie graced fans with the summer anthem “NANi” in May. Earlier in the year, she dropped off records like “Richtivities,” “IMMORTAL FREESTYLE,” and “Do It For The Bay,” which was a collaboration with P-LO for the Super Bowl LVIII.

News
Saweetie

