News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Shaquille O'Neal Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Photo Of Him In A Bikini / 06.24.2024

Coming off the heels of Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert, Drake has been subject to several jabs and online memes. On Sunday (June 23), Shaquille O’Neal joined the fray by sharing a photoshopped image of the Toronto rapper in a black bikini on a yacht.

O’Neal paired the Instagram Story with Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” instrumental in the backdrop. It marked the NBA legend’s first public entry into Drake and Lamar’s dispute. The self-coined 6 God mentioned him on 2015’s “Used 2”: “Yeah, I’m f**king glowing up/ Shaq posting up on n**gas that I used to have posters of.”

The image shared by O’Neal was originally from a 2019 trip to Spain and involved then-27-year-old model Danielle Dilworth, per Bossip. The nature of their relationship was not detailed, but at the time, the outlet reported he was in Europe for a series of DJ Diesel performances, including at Belgium’s Tomorrowland Festival.

It’s worth mentioning that several basketball stars, such as DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, appeared onstage with Lamar during his Juneteenth (June 19) show. Although O’Neal didn’t attend the event, others like LeBron James and his wife were spotted in the crowd.

As Rap-Up reported over the weekend, Lamar was seen filming the music video for his smash hit “Not Like Us” in Compton, CA. The record went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with many of the lyrics aimed at Drake and his OVO affiliates.

“[One thing] you might not know is I heard the song when everyone else heard it. I never heard it before. I wasn’t in the studio with him,” Mustard told the publication about crafting the instrumental. “When I was making it, in the back of my head, [I was thinking], ‘What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they [were] collabing on a beat?’”