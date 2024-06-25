News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images Lil Wayne And LeBron James Star In Commercial For Beats Pill Relaunch / 06.25.2024

LeBron James is preparing for his 22nd NBA season, with expectations leaning toward him staying with the Los Angeles Lakers. Off the court, though, the basketball legend starred in a new Beats by Dre advertisement on Tuesday (June 25) that celebrated the relaunch of the Beats Pill speaker.

In the commercial, James blasted Lil Wayne’s iconic “A Milli” at a penthouse party so loud that it disrupted the New Orleans talent’s sleep in the condo below. “How can I tell them to turn down Lil Wayne? I’m Lil Wayne,” the rapper questioned. Subsequently, a nearby neighbor told him to turn the music down, to which he responded, “It’s not me! Well, it’s me, but it’s not me.”

When the Tha Carter artist finally confronted James, he responded, “Wouldn’t Lil Wayne want us to play Lil Wayne too loud?” leading to the rap star’s amused agreement. The redesigned Beats Pill now features enhanced portability, an extended 24-hour battery life, and improved durability with dust and water resistance.

Technological upgrades include USB-C audio and charging, and a new woofer design that boosts sound quality while minimizing distortion. According to the press release, the Beats Pill also functions as a speakerphone to facilitate clear phone calls.

Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” was released in 2008, and got a sports-themed remix at the 2023 ESPYs Awards. In two new verses, the rapper paid homage to WNBA player Angel Reese, Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, Super Bowl legend Deion Sanders and NBA icon Dennis Rodman.

“Like, ‘Look at that Packer Weezy!’ / He’s a beast, a dog, you know that I’m a problem / Okay, you’re a goon, but what’s a goon to a goblin? / Nothin’, nothin’, you ain’t scarin’ nothin’ / I want my NIL so I’m goin’ back to college / Tattoos on my face, you can call me Dennis Rodman,” the Young Money Entertainment artist spat.