Sexyy Red’s latest project, In Sexyy We Trust, is just over a month old. With songs like “U My Everything” and “Fake Jammin” taking over streaming platforms, she announced an extensive trek in support of the release.

The “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” will mark the St. Louis native’s first return to the road since the birth of her second child. It’s slated to begin on Aug. 22 in Seattle. Subsequent stops include Portland, Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Orlando and Nashville, to name a few. Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. PDT.

In the Instagram post announcing the tour, three of its 26 dates were blurred out, with many fans hoping their city is among the soon-to-be-revealed shows. “How is it ‘Sexyy 4 President,’ but [you are] not coming to D.C.?” questioned one Instagram user, while another wrote, “Maybe I need my glasses. Where’s Detroit, Sexyy?” Most notably, music hubs like Houston and Atlanta were also absent from the list.

Sexyy Red also has an exciting lineup of supporting acts. Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and Hunxho will hit the road alongside the “Pound Town” hitmaker. The last-mentioned act recently landed XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class list. On June 7, he released Before The Album, which contained surefire cuts like “Ups & Downs” and “Closer To Over.”

Meanwhile, BlakeIANA teamed up with Sexyy Red for the remix of her viral track “BING BONG” in September 2023. The Hood Hottest Princess creator was also referenced in her Skilla Baby-assisted song, “See Us”: “I’m in the bed with a n**ga baby mama/ Getting head from a b**ch that sound like Sexyy Red and look like BlakeIANA.”

Sexyy Red previously traveled the globe for her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” as well as Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” She also teamed up with the Toronto artist for “Rich Baby Daddy” alongside SZA.