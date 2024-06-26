News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Blesses NPR's "Tiny Desk Concerts" With New "Never Lose Me" Verse / 06.26.2024

On Wednesday (June 26), Flo Milli energized NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” with a medley of hits from her discography. The Alabama rap star performed alongside Atlanta’s Band of Brothers and her backing vocalists, who she dubbed the Floettes.

Milli’s set included live renditions of “Conceited” and “Bed Time,” both of which appeared on her debut studio album, You Still Here, Ho? Afterward, the artist transitioned to “In The Party” and her viral breakout single, “Beef FloMix.”

Regarding the popular hit, she shared, “This next song was my first song to ever blow up. I wrote this in my mom’s house [when] I was 18. This is my baby.” The session concluded with “Weak” and an acoustic version of “Never Lose Me” from her latest album, Fine Ho, Stay, featuring a new verse not on the original cut.

“Keep me a Haitian, I love me a Zoe / When I get ‘round him, I act like a h** / He want a s**t, I feel like Amber Rose / Yeah, make a b**ch touch her toes / Hit from the back, I want more / N**ga, I love when you choke,” Milli spat.

Milli’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” appearance was part of NPR’s celebration of Black Music Month. The media organization previously welcomed guests like Tems, Brittney Spencer, Tierra Whack and Chaka Khan, to name a few.

Regarding 2024’s all-female lineup, producer and host Bobby Carter said, “So, this sort of occurred to me this time last year like, ‘Wow, it’s too many dudes,’ and I want to really go for it this year, and really honor the women that helped shape Black music to me, which is all music. I knew this was going to be something that we would do last year.”

Earlier in the month, Milli was featured on Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix)” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. They shot the visuals backstage at one of the Houston native’s concerts.