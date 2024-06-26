News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images JT Announces Remix Of Her Smash Hit "OKAY" To Feature Jeezy / 06.26.2024

When JT first teased her smash hit “OKAY,” fans immediately drew comparisons to Jeezy’s run in the early 2000s. On Wednesday (June 26), the City Girls rapper announced that The Snowman will appear on the remix, which drops on Friday (June 28).

“Y’all really don’t know how gassed I am about this! [This is the] verse of the summer,” JT wrote on her Instagram post. Her fans also showed support in the comments section, with one person saying, “Yes, [this remix] makes sense. This beat did remind me of Jeezy!”

“OKAY” marked the Miami artist’s fourth solo single and is arguably the most well-received. It debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May, and its accompanying visual has over 6.1 million YouTube views to date. Prior to its success, the JT shared singles like “Sideways” and “No Bars.”

All three songs arrived in anticipation of her forthcoming debut project, City Cinderella. “I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound,” she told Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine. “I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want.”

On Tuesday (June 25), JT made headlines for discussing her spat with Yung Miami, which took place earlier in the year. “I was more so hurt than gagged. I did not want that to happen,” she told Keke Palmer on the television host’s podcast. “When you get to the point of ego, and it gets there, you forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults because it’s both of us getting this attitude of ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’”

Outside of “OKAY,” both the City Girls artists are slated to appear on “Dade County Dreaming” from Camila Cabello’s upcoming LP, C,XOXO.