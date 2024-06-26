News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Joins Lineup Of Performers For 2024 BET Awards / 06.26.2024

Adding to an already spectacular lineup of performers, Megan Thee Stallion is set to open the 2024 BET Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30).

The Houston talent’s appearance coincides with the release of her new album, MEGAN, which is set to debut just two days earlier on June 28. The 18-track project will contain collaborations with artists like UGK, GloRilla and Victoria Monét. It’s also confirmed to include previous hits like “Cobra,” “BOA” and the chart-topping “HISS.”

“I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” the rapper said in a conversation with L’Officiel in May. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.”

It’s worth mentioning that Megan is currently on her global “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with GloRilla. As it neared the end of its U.S. leg, the Grammy Award-winning artist extended it with additional dates, including performances at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on July 2 and the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 3. Tickets went live at 12 p.m. local time on Wednesday (June 26).

Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla and Monét are also among the names expected to take the stage at the BET Awards. Taraji P. Henson will return as host, while Usher is slated to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“From his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances to his unforgettable vocals and signature moves, Usher continues to set new standards for the music industry and Black excellence,” BET’s Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy, Constance M. Orlando, said regarding the “Yeah!” singer. “We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”