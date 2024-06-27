News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Flau'jae Calls Lil Wayne Feature The "Biggest Co-Sign" She's Gotten Thus Far / 06.27.2024

After wrapping up a historic basketball season with LSU earlier in the year, Flau’jae turned her focus entirely on music. The Savannah, GA native’s Best of Both Words drops on Friday (June 28) with features from NLE Choppa, 2Rare, and Lil Wayne.

In a sit-down with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (July 27), she provided insights about the EP and, more specifically, what it was like working with the “A Milli” hitmaker on her forthcoming track “Came Out A Beast.”

“That’s the biggest co-sign you could get. From the GOAT,” Flau’jae said. She later thanked retired WNBA legend Sue Bird for helping make the collaboration possible: “She threw the alley-oop.”

During ESPN’s 2023 NCAA Final Four coverage, Bird asked Wayne about the basketball star, to which he replied, “We spoke, but we’re about to connect musically soon, so good looking out for that. Shout out to Ms. Kim [Mulkey]. She told me, ‘You must do something with my girl.’ I was like, ‘Say less.’”

Flau’jae’s Best of Both Worlds will serve as a follow-up to 4 My Fans. On the latter offering, she remixed Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot,” and Hotboii’s “Don’t Need Time,” among other tracks.

“Best of Both Worlds is like a meal that you were preparing with a long, long time of hard work. It’s the full plate of what you can expect from me as an artist,” she told Rolling Stone. “You get a taste of everything.”

“This project is going to be my introduction. I’m going for Best New Artist. I want to put my foot in the door,” Flau’jae enthused. “This is me trying to show that I am the one that can do both. I just want to shut people up… This is the new norm. This is the new precedent. I do two things.”