News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Forced To Re-Record 'MEGAN' Song After Last-Minute Anime Sample Clearance Issues / 06.27.2024

Megan Thee Stallion encountered last-minute hurdles with her upcoming album, MEGAN, specifically regarding an anime sample used. The 18-song offering, scheduled to debut on Friday (June 28), was virtually complete until the production company issued an ultimatum on Tuesday (June 25): Remove all character names from the unnamed record or lose the soundbite.

During an Instagram Live session before her Dallas concert on Wednesday (June 26), Megan voiced her thoughts on the situation. “I’m not talking bad because I’m very grateful. Y’all know how I told y’all I got an anime sample on my album? This has probably been the hardest song to try to have on my album, but like I said, I’m not complaining ’cause I’m grateful,” she detailed.

The “Savage” star didn’t disclose the series from which the excerpt was taken, noting only that using monikers or cosplaying figures from it in potential music videos was prohibited. “Last night, we get an email. They said, ‘Actually, I need you to take out the names of the characters that’s in the show.’ That’s the whole song. That makes the song make sense,” Megan explained.

“I really wanted this sample. I really wanted to do it, so I’m doing everything I [can] to keep it,” she added. “But change the names? Change the names the day before the album [is supposed to come] out? That was nuts.”

MEGAN is expected to arrive with features from Kyle Richh, UGK, Victoria Monét, and GloRilla, whom she collaborated with on “Wanna Be.” The LP will also house pre-release singles “Cobra,” “HISS,” and “BOA.” Two days after it hits streaming platforms, the Houston rapper is scheduled to open at the 2024 BET Awards.

Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will pick up in Atlanta on July 2 at the State Farm Arena, followed by the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 3.