Roddy Ricch

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Roddy Ricch Teases Third Studio Album With "911" Single And Accompanying Visuals

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.27.2024

Roddy Ricch’s third studio album is slated to drop sometime in 2024. Ahead of its release, the West Coast rapper shared a new single dubbed “911” on Thursday (June 27).

For the accompanying music video, the “Every Season” artist played a one-man vigilante saving people from dangerous situations. In one scene, Ricch rescued a woman about to get hit by an oncoming train, while in another, he helped someone escape a burning house. 

“Shake my hand, and I might take you on a trip/ Pretty, smooth skin, nice toes, you just my type/ Usually I don’t take her home first night/ But for you, I just might/ I know you know, these b**ches can’t f**k with you/ On your worst day when you come around my way,” the musician spat on the 30 Roc-produced cut.

“911” arrived weeks removed from Ricch’s “Survivor’s Remorse,” in which he detailed falling out with former friends, drama with his baby’s mother, codeine addiction, and more. Both songs were released in anticipation of his upcoming body of work, which was first teased in May.

He previously shared photos of himself in a suit with the caption, “2024 is PERSONAL, not business.” Afterward, the rapper reshared a fan page post that read, “The Navy Album era has begun.” Notably, the title was referenced in the intro for “911,” with the Navy Headquarters being based in Compton, California.

In the meantime, Ricch is expected to make a guest appearance on Mustard’s forthcoming LP, FAITH OF A MUSTARD, on July 28. The pair’s track record already includes hits like “Ballin’,” “High Fashion,” and “late at night.”

They also linked up at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for Juneteenth (June 19). There, Ricch did live renditions of fan favorites like “The Box” and “Die Young.”

 

