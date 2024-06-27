News Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images and Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red And King Von’s Sister Get Into Bizarre Back-And-Forth Over Chief Keef / 06.27.2024

On Wednesday (June 26), Sexyy Red and Kayla B, King Von’s sister, engaged in an interesting back-and-forth over Chief Keef. The St. Louis native uploaded several provocative photos on her Instagram page with the “Don’t Like” rapper’s Almighty Sosa chain, including one with the pendant in her underwear.

“[I don’t] care who [wears this motherf**ker now],” she captioned the original post before eventually changing it to, “We go together now. Mwah, [give me a] kiss, [Chief Keef].” Kayla responded by sharing images of herself and the Chicago rapper kissing. “Let’s be a family, [Sexyy Red],” she wrote underneath one.

The “Pound Town” artist shot back with a cheeky, “How I taste?” On her Instagram Story, Red stated, “You can’t run me off that easy now. I guess we gotta share that d**k. We sharing these n**gas, you know what I’m saying?”

In May, Chief Keef and Red dropped their fourth collaboration, “Grape Trees” from Almighty So 2. They previously joined forces for “DAMN SHORTY” from the drill pioneer’s DIRTY NACHOS with Mike WiLL Made-It. Before that, the pair worked together on “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) [Remix]” and “Ghetto Princess” from Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe).

“I just know she f**k with me real heavy. I f**k with her, too. [She was] saying she wants to come through, and I said, ‘Hell f**king yeah,’” Chief Keef told Billboard about working with the Ghetto Superstar creator. “You can really just tell she comes from where we come from.”

On Tuesday (June 25), she announced her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” along with the dates and supporting acts. It’s set to kick off on Aug. 22 in Seattle, followed by shows in Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Brooklyn, among others. Hunxho and former collaborator BlakeIANA are expected to join Red on the road.