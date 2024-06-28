Jeezy and JT

Marleen Moise / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Jeezy References Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef On JT's "OKAY (Remix)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.28.2024

On Friday (June 28), JT dropped her eagerly awaited “OKAY (Remix)” featuring Jeezy. It marked the first collaboration to date between the artists. The Snowman took the opportunity to nod to his fresh start after parting ways with Jeannie Mai.

“Summer 2024, single as a dollar bill/ Hansome and welcome, can’t forget the fact a n**ga real,” Jeezy spat. “Why you got choppers in the house? ‘Cause I’m a n**ga still.” The aforementioned lyrics seemed to address Mai’s allegations of him walking around their home with a rifle, which were raised during their divorce.  

The pair finalized their split in early June, nine months after Jeezy filed. The “Leave You Alone” rapper shared a statement on social media two months prior, following Mai reportedly making claims of physical and verbal abuse. “[They] are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he wrote in the statement. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous.”

“Ever lost a real one, you dropped the ball, baby/ Young Jalen Brown, yeah, I’m ‘bout to ball, baby,” Jeezy continued in his guest verse before making a nod to Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing rap beef: “All I’m hearing ‘bout is Drizzy Drake and K. Dot/ Been on fire 20 years, b**ch, I stay hot.”

“OKAY” debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the visual companion amassing over 6.1 million YouTube views to date. The record was preceded by singles like “Sideways” and “No Bars.” All three are expected to appear on JT’s forthcoming solo EP, City Cinderella.

In addition to the remix, the City Girls artist contributed to Camila Cabello’s “Dade County Dreaming,” alongside Yung Miami. It served as the rap duo’s first guest appearance since their third studio album, RAW, which dropped in October 2023.

