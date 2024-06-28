Kehlani and FLO

Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images and Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images

Kehlani Confirms FLO Will Be Supporting Their Forthcoming Tour For 'CRASH'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.28.2024

Kehlani is hitting the road in promotion of their most recent album, CRASH. Although the artist hasn’t formally announced the dates, they confirmed that FLO will be joining as a supporting act on Friday (June 28).

On Twitter, a fan revealed that the “Can I” singer let the news slip during their London listening experience for the project. “Drunk spilling the beans, but one of my openers is FLO, and I am so excited, and we had a time [last night],” Kehlani responded. 

“Six years later, at the same venue [where] I went to see [them] perform, [they] announce this. [I’m crying]. That’s a bad b**ch of a full circle. God is good,” FLO singer Stella reacted. Meanwhile, group member Renée wrote, “FLO AND KEHLANI ON TOUR. Be there or be square.”

Monday (July 1) will mark Kehlani’s last of three release parties for CRASH in Europe. It’s expected to take place in Paris, preceded by a stop in Amsterdam on Saturday (June 29).

“We made this album in many cities, from sun up ’til sundown, each creator crafting out of pure joy, passion, and the hunger to carefully craft a new sound. We didn’t know what to call this album, what genre it was, where it would land,” the artist shared about the LP earlier in the month. “A crash, in any form, is the peak height [of] the moment. It isn’t the anxiety of the before or the lament after. It is the ever-so-imperative present.”

CRASH is HERE. At my most free, most fun, most loud, most fueled so far. Thank you to everyone who stayed up ’til morning, traveled to every city [and] everyone who took a passport stamp for me,” they continued.

The project arrived with guest appearances from Jill Scout, Young Miko, and Omah Lay as well as pre-release singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

FLO
Kehlani

