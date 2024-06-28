News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Releases Her Eagerly Awaited Album 'MEGAN' / 06.28.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, MEGAN, was released at midnight on Friday (June 28). The 16-track offering featured collaborations with artists like Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Yuki Chiba, Big K.R.I.T., and Kyle Ricch. Snake-themed singles “Cobra,” “HISS,” and “BOA” also made the final cut.

The Houston rapper got a posthumous verse from the late Pimp C on “Paper Together,” which Juicy J produced alongside Go Grizzley. Meanwhile, “Otaku Hot Girl” contained an excerpt from the anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen.” The English voice actor for the main protagonist Yuji Itadori, Adam McArthur, worked on the record’s intro: “I like a tall woman with a nice big a**, just sayin’. Like Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.”

Elsewhere, fans speculated that the Tina Snow creator responded to Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” jabs on “Figueroa”: “I’m a motherfuckin’ brat, not a Barbie/ On go with any bitch that wanna start it.” Listen to the LP below.

MEGAN marked the rapper’s first full-length project since 2022’s Traumazine, her last effort under 300 Entertainment and Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment. The latest album was released via her Hot Girl Productions with distribution from Warner Music Group (WMG).

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan said in February. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey.”

Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” is set to pick up with performances at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on July 2 and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on July 3 before heading overseas. She’s slated to return to the U.S. to conclude the trek at the Broccoli City Festival on July 27 and at Lollapalooza in Chicago — as a replacement for previous headliner Tyler, The Creator — on Aug. 1.

The album being self titled, sounding this southern, the anime notes, the ugk feature. She had no choice but to name this Megan. It’s so damn good and authentically her. 10/10 NO NOTES. — LL KUNT J (@tsukuh0mie) June 28, 2024

Megan already got the best rap album of the year and I’m only on Hiss pic.twitter.com/8UPOcPYSaF — Partna (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) June 28, 2024