News The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images GloRilla Reacts To Rihanna Posting A Video Blasting Her New Song "TGIF" / 06.29.2024

It’s summer, and Rihanna has clarified that she is outside with her latest Instagram post. In her new clip, she shared a video of her blasting and reciting the lyrics to GloRilla’s new track, “TGIF.”

While hilariously singing the song to her children’s father, ASAP Rocky, she also danced, singing the song’s infectious chant-worthy bars. Looking directly at the “Wild For The Night” emcee, she rapped, “It’s 7 p.m. Friday / It’s ninety-five degrees / I ain’t got no n**ga, and no n**ga ain’t got me / I’m ’bout to show my a** / These n**gas love a freak / How the f**k is that yo’ man? /If he right here with me?”

After she started laughing, ASAP Rocky jokingly said, “Where is my drink, I am too old for this s**t.” Shortly after the video was posted, GloRilla reshared the video, exclaiming, Omg RIRIIIIIIII badgalriri I luv youuuuuuuuuuyyy,” with dozens of hearts and crying emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

Many stars celebrated this win for her sharing their support. Tiny said, “This was hard. The song going tho!!!” Someone else claimed, “Rocky and Rih on this would go stupid tbh.”

Recently, on Thursday, June 6, RiRi was spotted in New York City wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m retired.” Beneath it bore the text, “This is as dressed up as I get.” Paparazzi caught the artist walking with ASAP Rocky, the father of her two children, who wore jeans and a polo shirt.

As to be expected, the “Kiss It Better” singer’s outfit choice drew a collective reaction from fans. “Is that picture of Rihanna wearing an ‘[I’m] retired’ shirt recent? She and y’all better quit playing with me,” said one social media user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

On Tuesday, June 4, Rihanna announced the imminent launch of Fenty Hair, expected to hit shelves on June 13. “A new family is moving in! [Fenty Hair] is pullin’ up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” she said in a promotional clip. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color [and] length, from weaves to braids to natural.”